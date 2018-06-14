× ‘Yoga in Our City’ brings free summer yoga classes to Connecticut

HARTFORD– ‘Yoga in Our City,’ presented by ConnectiCare, is bringing free yoga classes from local studios to parks and public spaces in four Connecticut cities from now until September 2.

Bridgeport, Hartford, Waterbury, and New Haven residents are encouraged to bring a yoga mat, a towel, a bottle of water, and a sense of adventure for yoga in their cities!

Classes presented by Great Heart Yoga will be offered in Bridgeport Tuesday evenings at 5 p.m. at McLevy Green and Saturday mornings at 9:30 a.m. at Seaside Park.

Hartford residents are welcome to attend classes provided by Vasu Studio Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. at Colt Park, Monday and Wednesday evenings at 5:30 p.m. at Bushnell Park, Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 5:30 p.m. at Elizabeth Park, and Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. at Pope Park – the latter of which will include bilingual classes.

The Waterbury Bureau of Recreation will be offering its Yoga in Our City classes Tuesday evenings at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday mornings at 10 a.m., both at the Chase Park House.

New Haven classes offered by Breathing Room are scheduled for Tuesday evenings at 5:30 p.m. at Scantlebury Park, Thursday evenings at 5:30 p.m. at Quinnipiac River Park, and Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. at Edgewood Park – the latter two of which will collaborate with the Cityseed Farmers Market.

These classes are free and open to everyone at all levels; they are provided to offer fitness and well-being for all.