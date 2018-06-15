Driver extracted from car amid downed wires and hospitalized

DANBURY – First-responders had to work around downed power lines to rescue a driver when their car crashed into a utility pole.

The call came in at about 11:18 p.m. Thursday night for a crash on Town Hill Avenue near Clark Street.

The Danbury Fire Department was already responding to another crash on I-84 so Bethel Fire Department’s Rescue Truck assisted Danbury firefighters. They said the car had struck a pole with a transformer, street light, and multiple utility lines, snapping it into three pieces, and rolled onto its side.

Because of the downed lines, Eversource was requested, and Danbury and Bethel firefighters stabilized the car, kept bystanders back and got the driver out of the car. There were no passengers.

The driver was taken to the hospital and admitted. Danbury police said they have not yet been able to talk to the driver and their investigation is continuing.

Danbury Fire Department says Town Hill Avenue was shut down for about eight hours while the accident was cleared and Eversource replaced the pole.