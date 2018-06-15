× Foodie Friday: Gabriele Italian Ristorante in Orange

ORANGE — If you’re hungry for a taste of Italy in Orange, look no further than Gabriele Italian Ristorante.

This family run hot-spot is all about authentic flavor using family recipes dating back to 1973.

Whether it’s pasta, pizza, steak or seafood, the ingredients will be fresh and made to order.

It all starts with the bread. Made daily, this is a staple on the menu. It comes with just about every meal, and each week there are close to 500 loaves made.

“Everyone loves our bread,” said owner Pat Villano, whose father started the business 45 years ago. “We use the same recipes and techniques that my father did when he opened this place, it’s an honor to keep it going.”

Keeping up with that tradition, Villano and his staff of talented chefs pour their heart and sole into each dish and it shows.

From broccoli rabe & sausage, Scarpariello (chicken sauteed in olive oil, garlic, hot cherry peppers, fresh tomatoes and parsley), Veal Chop Contadina (peppers, potatoes, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, garlic and oil in white wine sauce), to fresh pasta, salads, soups and homemade dessert. WOW!

Once a customer, always a customer like John Christensen from Bethany who makes it a point to eat there four or five times a week.

“The food is fantastic and the service is second to none,” smiled Christensen. “I meet several friends here, sometimes we get lunch, dinner, appetizers, it is so good and it feels like home.”

So, if you are ever in Orange, stop in and make yourself comfortable. After all, there’s nothing better than good food and good people.