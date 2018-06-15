Four weeks after storms, cleanup of Sleeping Giant State Park well underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMDEN -The cleanup of the popular Sleeping Giant State Park, which has remained closed, as a result of a tornado ripping through four weeks ago is finally underway.

Supreme Industries, of Harwinton and Southington, is handling the restoration of Sleeping Giant State Park and have made quite a bit of progress since beginning to work the property Wednesday yesterday.

"It’s going to take about three to four weeks," said Jamieson Boucher, of Supreme Industries. "By the time we are done, they should be able to plant grass, put up some awnings and have a nice area for everybody to come enjoy the park again."

In addition to meticulously cleaning up what used to be the Sleeping Giant campground and the picnic grove, Supreme will also be doing some work on the main trail.

"We'll be doing some work on the main trail up to the tower," Boucher said., "It’s basically just clearing out some downed trees and removing hazardous trees alongside."

The park supervisor says there’s no question the park will be open again within the next several months.

"Our goal now I think is to try to get it open for the fall," said Sleeping Giant Supervisor Jill Scheibenpflug. "If it opens sooner than that, then all the better."

Supreme Industries says they will start moving equipment in to the also heavily damaged Wharton Brook State Park, which is several miles from Sleeping Giant, Friday. That park had nearly 800 trees ripped down by the storm.