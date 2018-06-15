FOX61 EXCLUSIVE: Family holds vigil for Baltic father who was murdered in 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALTIC - It has been six months since a father in Baltic was shot and killed in front of his kids at his home.

Up to this day, the killer has yet to be found.

Steven Devost, 31, of Baltic was tragically murdered in December 2017 outside of his home on Bay Street.

Family members set up a vigil Friday evening with dozens of pictures along with a Christmas tree and a Mickey Mouse inflatable as they said Devost loved the holidays.

"A loving and dedicated father, son, brother, uncle," said Deeonna Bouchard, mother of Devost's children.

"He was big! I mean, you figure by 13-years-old, he was 6'2", 260 pounds so he wasn't a small boy," said Rob Devost, brother.

Devost's daughter and son are now left with the horrifying memories of their father's murder.

"People kicking down the door, breaking in, they really hurt him," said Alannah Devost, daughter.

There were also very good memories his children remembered.

"We went to the fairs, the carnivals, a lot of stuff!" said Steven Devost, son.

The vigil was held to remind the police and the community they will not give up on finding justice for Devost.

"Like we need closure on this so we can actually rest. He's not resting in peace," said Crystal Devost, sister.

The family had a message to the person who took the father away from his three children.

"Come turn yourselves in because I believe you're all cowards if you don't," said Patricia Moore Anderson, mother of Devost.

"If you're not going to do it for anybody else, do it for the kids," added Bouchard.