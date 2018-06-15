Hartford cruiser involved in crash while responding to call

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Police said a cruiser was involved in a car accident while responding to a report of a disturbed party with a sword Friday afternoon.

Hartford police said a Honda Civic was backing out of an Aetna parking lot on the north side of Capitol Avenue, when the cruiser collided with the car.

Police said both cars sustained damage and both drivers were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. As for the report of the disturbed party, police said it was determined that the sword was a toy.

No other details were released.