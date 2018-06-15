What’s on your CT Summer Bucket List? Submit your photos and ideas

Rescuers searching for possible missing paddleboarder in Greenwich

Posted 12:25 AM, June 15, 2018, by

GREENWICH —  The Coast Guard is actively searching for a potential person in the water off of Greenwich.

The Coast Guard said a person found a paddle board around 5:50 p.m. Thursday between Calf Island and Shell Island.

“Coast Guard Station Eatons Neck launched a response boat and located an oar, approximately 1/4 mi southwest of Calf Island,” Coast Guard said. “Greenwich Police Department also launched a response boat to search.”

Anyone with information on the owner of the paddle board is asked to contact the Coast Guard at 203-468-4444.

Related stories