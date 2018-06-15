× SHARE61: Celebrating Father’s Day

It is a day to celebrate dads, grand-dads and those who provide fatherly guidance in our lives!

Looking for Father’s Day deals? Checkout some options:

Free Food and Dining Offers

Applebee’s. Buy $50 in gift cards to get a $10 bonus card. This deal expires on July 1.

Chili’s. Buy $50 in gift cards to get a $10 bonus card. This deal expires on July 31.

Olive Garden. Buy $50 in gift cards to get a $10 bonus card. This deal expires on June 24

Outback Steakhouse. Buy $50 in gift cards to get a $10 bonus card. This deal expires on June 17.

Red Lobster. Buy $75 in gift cards to get two coupons for your choice of $10 off two entrees or a free appetizer. This deal is available while supplies last.

Red Robin. Buy $25 in gift cards to get a $5 bonus card or buy $50 in gift cards to get a $10 bonus card.

Ruby Tuesday. Buy $50 in gift cards to get a $15 bonus card.

P.F. Chang’s. Buy $50 in gift cards to get a $10 bonus card. This deal expires on June 17.

Entertainment

Beardsley Zoo, Bridgeport, CT

Deal: Fathers get in for free when they have one or more child with them

River Quest, Haddam

Deal: Dads pay half price for 60-minute cruise on the lower Connecticut River

The Dinosaur Place

Deal: Fathers get in for FREE with purchase of child’s admission

Connecticut Trolley

Deal: Fathers and grandfathers receive free admission when accompanied by a paying adult or child

Children Museum of Southeastern Connecticut

Deal: Dads get in free when accompanied by a child

Mystic Aquarium

Deal: Dads get free admission on June 16 & 17 with the purchase of a full-price ticket

Essex Steam Train & Riverboat

Deal: Free 5″ X 7″ family photo in front of antique locomotive train