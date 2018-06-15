Teen dies after a police chase on Route 8 in Bridgeport, 3 others hurt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEPORT -- A teen was killed in a rollover crash during police chase at about 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The Connecticut State Police Department said the crash happened on Route 8 North in Bridgeport near the Route 25 split.

Officers said a 2016 Toyota 4Runner was wanted in connection with an armed robbery and led police on a pursuit. The wanted car went over the guar rail then crashed into two trees and rolled down an embankment, killing 18-year-old Corbin Cooper of Bridgeport. He was in the front passenger seat of the vehicle and was ejected during the crash.

Police said two other teen passengers inside the car were seriously injured. The driver, a 15-year-old, only had minor injuries.

Police said they recovered a gun from the wreckage.