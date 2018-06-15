The House That Social Media Built: John Boyle Decorating Centers voting starts Monday, June 18th

John Boyle Decorating Centers voting kicks off this Monday, June 18th! Head over to The House that Social Media Built’s Facebook page to cast your vote and help design the house!

www.johnboyledecorating.com

Locations in West Hartford, Southington, Elmwood/Newington, Wallingford, New Britain, Bloomfield, Manchester & Bristol

Headquarters:

152 S. Main Street

New Britain, CT 06051

(860)-224-2436

The John Boyle Decorating Center has been providing Connecticut with paint and design since 1878. We are a Small Business Enterprise with eight locations and 37 valued employees working to providing the best expertise and service in Connecticut.