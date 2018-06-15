Train service from Springfield, Mass. to New Haven set to launch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Governor Dannel P. Malloy will host the grand opening ceremony of the CTrail Hartford Line – Connecticut’s newest rail line on Friday.

This new rail line provides commuters with frequent passenger train service between New Haven, Hartford, and Springfield. There will also be connecting services to Boston, Vermont, New York City.

The rail line, which has been under consideration for decades, and will officially launch for service to commuters on Saturday. Transportation officials expect it will alleviate traffic congestion all along I-91, especially during rush hours. The increased train traffic will probably create some small delays at local crossings.

Starting tomorrow, there will be more train service running from New Haven to Springfield. If you travel on Sackett Point Road, expect some delays. — North Haven Police (@NorthHavenPD) June 15, 2018

Commuters will be able to ride from New Haven to Springfield for free on Saturday and Sunday. Paid services begin Monday.

Friday’s event will begin in two separate locations – New Haven and Springfield – where elected leaders and officials will hold brief ribbon cutting ceremonies in each location. From there, the dignitaries will board CTrail Hartford Line trains – one departing from New Haven and the other from Springfield – and they will each arrive in Hartford, where the main ceremony will be held.

For more on the new services, you can visit HartfordLine.com