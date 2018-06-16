× Bristol: Police looking for suspect in connection with stabbing

BRISTOL — Police are looking for a man who they believe to be in connection with a Saturday morning stabbing.

Officers said they received 911 phone calls of a woman being injured on Landry Street near Divinity Street around 8 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman bleeding from a knife wound to her neck.

The victim was transported to the hospital for her injury and is expected to survive.

Police have an active warrant for Christopher Howard, 29, who is charged with assault in the first degree and unlawful restraint in the first degree.

Howard is a white man who is 5’10”, slim build and has red hair. He is known to frequent Bristol and Waterbury areas.

Police are asking anyone with information to please call 860-584-3011.