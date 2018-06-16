× First responders on the scene of a drowning at Millers Pond State Park in Durham

DURHAM — Rescue crews have responded to Millers Pond State Park for a man who drowned Saturday afternoon.

EnCon police confirmed that along with State troopers, a dive team was also dispatched to the scene.

Officials said they were able to find the body of a man in the water but could not resuscitate him.

DEEP said that the victim was a 27 year-old man from Connecticut. The park will remain closed as crews investigate the drowning.