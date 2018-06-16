× New London: Two people stabbed following a fight, police investigating

NEW LONDON — Police are asking the public for help in an investigation where two people were stabbed Friday night.

Police said that officers were dispatched to Williams Street and Chappell Street for a report of a fight. While officers were responding to the address, the New London Emergency Communications Center received information reporting that two people were stabbed. It is unclear how many people were involved in the fight.

Both of the victims were brought to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for treatment of non life threatening injuries.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, they are asked to please call the New London police department at 860-447-5269 ext. 0.

The investigation remains ongoing.