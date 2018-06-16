× Overnight fire severely injures one, displaces 6 others in Manchester

MANCHESTER – One woman is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after an overnight fire in Manchester.

The fire department says a 48 year old woman in the four-unit building on School Street was awakened shortly after 3 a.m. by smoke and fire in her apartment. She managed to bang on the door of her neighbor, but was severely burned before she could get outside. Her neighbor and residents of 2 other apartments, including two children, were able to escape unharmed and call 9-1-1.

Firefighters said they encountered high heat and heavy smoke but brought the fire under control in about 20 minutes. The home was deemed uninhabitable; the displaced tenants will be staying with local family, but the Red Cross and Manchester Human Services are assisting.

Fire officials said the injured woman has life-threatening thermal injuries. The fire marshal is still on scene and investigating the cause.