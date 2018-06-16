× Plane makes emergency landing in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD — A small plane had to make an emergency landing near Pratt and Whitney Saturday.

East Hartford Lieutenant Litwin said that while the plane was traveling to its destination in Massachusetts, it suffered engine failure and had to land. The plane had recently taken off from Hartford–Brainard Airport around 1 p.m.

The pilot of the plane landed it at an old runway near Pratt and Whitney, colliding with a security fence which caused minor damage to the windshield and propeller.

1 other person was on board along with the pilot when the plane crashed. Officials said that neither individual was injured.