Police report bear sightings in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL – The Rocky Hill Police Department say they have several reports of bear sightings in the west end of town on Saturday.

The bear was sighted on the Maple Street, Candle Lite Drive, and France Street areas. The bear was last seen in the area of Cold Spring Road.

Police say Rocky Hill Animal Control was dispatched and did observe the bear. Animal Control is in communication with the state Department of Energy & Environmental Protection (DEEP) and will continue to monitor the area.

Police say residents should be aware of their surroundings and are reminded that bears are attracted to garbage, pet food, compost piles, fruit trees and birdfeeders around houses. Home owners should make sure their homes and yards are not attracting bears. More tips about dealing with bears are available here or on DEEP’s website.

Anyone seeing a bear in Rocky Hill is encouraged to contact the the police deparment at (860) 258-7640 or DEEP at (860) 424-3333.