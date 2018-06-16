× Road closed in Torrington following a tree service bucket truck crash

TORRINGTON — Winsted Road in Torrington was closed for hours Saturday afternoon.

This all happened after a tree service bucket truck, that was towing a wood chipper, went through two utility poles, bringing down wires and the wire guard rail, dangerously ending up in wetlands.

Torrington police and fire were on scene with deep called on standby. Neighbors sharing their experiences about traffic on the road, and how they didn’t have power because of this.

“It is dangerous it’s a busy intersection it’s a four-way, sometimes people go too fast,” said Barbara Tuers, from Torrington, who said she lives on Winsted Road.

“Power out, once the power goes out it affects the business,” said Charlie Giambaolo, who owns a business on Winsted Road.