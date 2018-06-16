The Stan Simpson Show: Trump and Kim meet for historic summit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was an historic handshake between President Donald Trump and North Korea Leader Kim Jong-un.

The two were trying to broker a peace deal that would de-nuclearize the Korean Peninsula, in exchange for economic sanctions lifted on North Korea.

The question now is was this a mere publicity stunt to feed the egos and raise the global profile of both leaders? Or, is peace and prosperity truly on the horizon in Korea?

UConn International History Professor Alexis Dudden joins The Stan Simpson Show to give us her thoughts. Last year, she was a visiting professor in Seoul, Korea and she was in South Korea when the announcement was made about the historic summit.

She is a specialist in modern Korea, Japan and international history.

