Warm this weekend, then Monday could be a scorcher

An impressive warming trend will get started this weekend. This will be the first sunny, dry and SUMMERY weekend in a LONG TIME with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees.

Those rising temperatures will reach their peak on Monday, as we soar into the mid 90s inland and 80s on the shoreline. With much higher humidity it could feel like around 100 degrees (that’s called heat index) making it the first truly HOT day of the year!

Afterwards, we still have a warm and humid day on Tuesday with the chance for some rain. Humidity looks to clear the area by the middle/end of next week, as the Travelers Tournament gets underway with classic summertime weather.

FORECAST DETAILS:

SATURDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: mid-upper 80s inland, near 80 shore.

FATHER’S DAY: Sunny to partly cloudy, very warm. Becoming more humid late-day. High: Mid-80s – near 90 degrees.

MONDAY: Hazy hot and humid. Chance for a late shower/storm. Highs: mid-upper 90s. Upper 80s shore.

TUESDAY: Some leftover humidity and possibly a shower/thunderstorm. High: 80s.

