2 people dead following overnight crash on I-84 in Tolland

TOLLAND — Two people have died in an overnight crash on I-84 in Tolland.

The identity of the people who were killed has not been released.

The crash shut down parts of the highway in for over 10 hours.

State police say the crash happened about 12:40 a.m. between exits 67 and 68, and involved a tractor-trailer truck and two cars. They reported one fatality and one person with minor injuries.

DEEP also responded for a fuel spill. While the accident was cleared and investigated, I-84 was closed in both directions. The westbound lanes were reopened about 9:30 a.m., and the eastbound lanes finally reopened just after 11:30.

State police are investigating the crash. They have not yet released any details about how the crash occurred.

MVA ALERT: #TollandFire is on scene of a MVA involving a tractor trailer vs car with life threatening injury on #I84 westbound in the area of X68. #I84 westbound is closed at X68. @CTDEEPNews has been requested for a saddle tank leaking 80 gallons of fuel. — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) June 17, 2018

MVA UPDATE: #I84 is now closed in both directions (westbound at exit 68 and eastbound at exit 67.) — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) June 17, 2018