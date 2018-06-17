× Branford police issue Silver Alert for missing 86-year-old man

BRANFORD — A silver alert has been issued for a missing 86-year-old man.

Police said Phillip Danahy, 86, has been missing since Saturday from Branford. Police described him as a caucasian man, with grey hair, and brown eyes. Police said he is 5’7″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. There was no information on what he was wearing.

If you have any information on the location of Phillip Danahy please contact the Branford Police Department at 203-481-4241.