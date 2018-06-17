× Crash injures mother and two children, may be fallout from ‘road-rage’ incident

NORWICH – A mother and two children sustained serious injury in an accident last night, and police say they may be the innocent victims of a road rage incident.

Police in Norwich say that shortly after 7 o’clock last night, a black pick-up truck driven by 32 year old Carlos Davila of Colchester swerved into oncoming traffic on Hamilton Avenue, crashing into the woman’s car. Davila then fled from the scene on foot, but was tracked down by Norwich police and a Connecticut State Police K-9. He was charged with Assault with a Motor Vehicle, Evading, Operating Under the Iinfluence, Operating Without a License, and other charges.

Police believe that prior to the crash, Davila was involved in a road-rage incident with another vehicle on Hamilton Avenue. The other car in that crash is believed to be a brown Acura TL– if you have any information about that incident or the accident, please contact Officer Keven McNeill at 860-886-5561, emall him at kmcneill@cityofnorwich.org, or call the Norwich police Anonymous Tip Line at 860-886-5561, ext. #4. All information can be kept confidential.