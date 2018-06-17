Explosion causes fire, severely damaging Fairfield home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD - An explosion lead to a fire that severely damaged a home Saturday.

Officials said the explosion caused an extensive fire, damaging the home on Half Mile Road.

No one was injured in the incident. Mutual-aid fire companies from Westport and Bridgeport assisted with station coverage.

Officials estimated the damage at $350,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Assistant Chief Erik Kalapir said they would like to remind all residents that “proper spacing of 10 feet from combustibles needs to be provided for grilling appliances, and please make sure that all propane connections are tight before use.”