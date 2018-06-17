× Firefighters battle duplex fire in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — A duplex fire broke out at 175 Saybrook Road around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters responded to the scene to find the entire right side of the building engulfed in flames. Officials said that no one who lived in the right side of the building was home but there were people inside on the left side. Everyone inside was able to safely get out of the building.

No one was hurt in the incident but firefighters said that the right side of the building sustained heavy damage from the fire. There is speculation from officials that the building could be uninhabitable. It is unclear if anyone was displaced due to the fire.

The Middletown and State police fire marshals are investigating the origin and cause of the fire.