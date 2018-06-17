× In new job, disgraced governor helps fellow ex-cons

HARTFORD — Former Gov. John Rowland has landed a new job following his second stint in federal custody.

The 61-year-old Republican is raising money for Prison Fellowship, a Christian group that helps convicts return to their communities. A senior vice president of the group says Rowland began his new job earlier this month and works out of his Southbury home.

Rowland was released from federal custody on May 25, nearly a year early from his 30-month sentence for conspiring to hide his political consulting roles in two failed congressional campaigns. He previously served 10 months in prison in a corruption scandal that forced him to resign as governor in 2004.

Rowland told The Wall Street Journal that wants to become a better person and contribute to society in a different way.