McKesson Corporation closing Rocky Hill facility; over 100 layoffs anticipated

ROCKY HILL – McKesson Corporation, a large distributor of medical supplies and pharmaceuticals based in San Francisco, will be closing it’s facility in Rocky Hill, leaving 105 people without jobs.

The state Department of Labor listed the plant closing on their website on Friday. Rocky Hill’s Mayor Joe Kochanek tells FOX61 that the town received a letter from McKesson late last week which said they are moving out of state, and that ‘the move will be soon’.

McKesson, which also has a facility in Southington, has been sued in recent months by New Haven and other Connecticut cities including Norwalk and Danbury for its alleged role in the opioid crisis.