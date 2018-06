× Multiple people injured in crash outside of Lake Compounce in Bristol

BRISTOL — Firefighters from Southington and Bristol have responded to a crash outside of Lake Compounce.

Officials said that they responded to the scene after receiving 911 calls around 7:30 p.m.

Nine people were injured while they were riding inside a mini van. Officials said that there were multiple injuries but were non life threatening.

The crash occurred near the main gate of the park.