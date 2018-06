× Serious crash shuts down I-84 in both directions

TOLLAND – A crash that resulted in life-threatening injuries has shut down I-84 between exits 67 and 68 in Tolland.

State police say the crash happened about 12:40 a.m. and involved a tractor-trailer truck and two cars. They report three people were injured, two seriously, and one with minor injuries. DEEP is also on scene for a fuel spill.

This is a developing story; we’ll have more details as they become available.

MVA ALERT: #TollandFire is on scene of a MVA involving a tractor trailer vs car with life threatening injury on #I84 westbound in the area of X68. #I84 westbound is closed at X68. @CTDEEPNews has been requested for a saddle tank leaking 80 gallons of fuel. — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) June 17, 2018

MVA UPDATE: #I84 is now closed in both directions (westbound at exit 68 and eastbound at exit 67.) — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) June 17, 2018