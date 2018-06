× Silver alert issued for missing 12-year-old Bloomfield boy

BLOOMFIELD — A silver alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Daquan Clark, 12, was last seen wearing a multi colored shirt and carrying black backpack. He is described by police as black, with brown hair and eyes. He is four feet six inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. He was missing on Sunday from Bloomfield.

If located, please contact the Bloomfield Police Department at 860-245-5501.

