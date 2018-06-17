Sunday weather: The warming trend continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The impressive warming trend will continue today. This has been the first sunny, dry and summery weekend in a long time with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees.

Those rising temperatures will reach their peak on tomorrow, as we soar into the mid 90s inland and 80s on the shoreline. With much higher humidity it could feel like around 100 degrees (that’s called heat index) making it the first truly hot day of the year! We could even break a high temperature record set back in 1994. We'll keep an eye on that. A cold front will move through Monday evening bringing rain and a chance for a rumble of thunder in some areas.

Things will cool off on Tuesday, but it will still be very warm and humid to start the day. There is a chance for a lingering shower in the early morning but Tuesday looks to stay mainly dry in the afternoon. Humidity clears the area by the middle/end of next week, as the Travelers Tournament gets underway with classic summertime weather.

FORECAST DETAILS:

FATHER’S DAY: Sunny to partly cloudy, very warm. Becoming more humid late-day. High: Mid-80s – near 90 degrees.

MONDAY: Hazy hot and humid. Chance for a late shower/storm. Highs: mid-upper 90s. Upper 80s shore.

TUESDAY: Some leftover humidity and possibly a shower/thunderstorm in the AM. High: 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Less humid. Partly sunny. High: Mid 80s.

THURSDAY: The official start of summer. Mostly Sunny. High: Low to mid 80s

