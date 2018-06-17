Travelers Championship will include improvements to fan experience

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROMWELL -- The buzz for the 2018 Travelers Championship is everywhere.

"The players are showing up. The caddies are here. The families are coming in," says tournament director Nathan Grube.

He says his crew spent Sunday night putting on the final touches to the course but for the most part everything is set.

"You work all year for this week and the weather looks good. I'm excited for the fans and everybody but you feel the buzz in the air and it's contagious and it's pretty exciting," says Grube.

Every year, Grube says he wants to improve the course. During last year's tournament, some of the top players said they enjoyed the big crowds around some of the holes in the back nine. This year, Grube says he made some changes.

“When Jordan and Rory both said that it kind of hit us," says Grube. "The crowds have some really good places to go on 15 through 18. What we wanted to do is create that feeling, that bowl type feeling--give the crowd some place to go, that comfortable places to stand or to sit. So on 1, we actually wrapped one in bleachers, they’re not even bleachers actually, they’re individual seats. They have seat backs on them. Totally different than anything we have ever done to kind of create that environment at one.”

The opening ceremony starts Monday morning at 9:00. All active, reserve, retired U.S. service members, veterans and their families are welcome to come to any day of the tournament for free.