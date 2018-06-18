30 animals displaced following fire in Shelton

SHELTON — Emergency Animal Response Service (EARS) assisted in the rescue of 30 animals from a building fire Sunday morning.

Around 2 a.m., EARS said they received a call from the Shelton Fire Department in regards to multiple displaced animals from a downtown building which also housed a petting zoo storefront.

EARS said when they arrived to the scene, they found over two dozen animals rescued by firefighters.

EARS said turtles, lizards, mice and gerbils were some of the animals found.

“Our team conducted brief visual assessments on each animal, labeled them, and packaged them for transport off-site,” EARS said in a Facebook post.

EARS said the animals were brought to VCA Shoreline Veterinary Referral and Emergency Center where they spent the night receiving medical attention.

“We were so extremely lucky that morning to have Dr. Klaudia Polak and Vet Tech PJ Lofgren who both had experience with exotics and were able to jump right in with their expertise,” said EARS.