Clinton Police seek suspects in car thefts around town

CLINTON — Take a good look. Do you recognize any of these people? Clinton Police are trying to identify them, after they say the group stole cars from Clinton, along with surrounding towns.

The suspects had officers in a pursuit, but it was eventually called off.

If you have any information on these suspects, you’re urged to contact Officer Lombardo at the Clinton Police Department at 850-669-0451, or email llombardo@clintonct.org, or Det. Sgt. Flynn email jflynn@clintonct.org, or Det. Cpl. Pellegrini email bpellegrini@clintonct.org