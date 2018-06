× Cooling centers open in Ellington

ELLINGTON — In anticipation of Monday’s record-breaking heat, the town of Ellington has opened up two heating centers.

The locations are:

Ellington Town Library, located at 93 Main Street.

Ellington Senior Center, located at 40 Maple Street.

A heat advisory has been issued for all of Hartford county, lasting into the early evening. Poor air quality is also a concern as the heat and humidity are expected to soar this afternoon.

