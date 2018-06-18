Coventry PD honors Eagle Scout following community service project

COVENTRY — Coventry Police Department honored Curtis Hany on receiving his Eagle Scout award this past weekend.

As a requirement of Eagle Scouts, Hany had to complete a community service project at the police department. He installed new storage shelving in the sally port for equipment and supplies.

As part of the project, Hany organized raising funds, planning and gathering other scouts to assists in the project.

“We would like to thank him for completing this project and wish him the best of luck in the future.” Coventry PD said in a Facebook post.

Hany is enlisted in the Marine Corps and is going to basic training next month.