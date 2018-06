× FD: 3 Goodwill buses catch fire in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN — Fire officials are investigating after three Goodwill buses caught fire Monday afternoon.

North Haven fire officials said this occurred at Goodwill of Southern New England HQ on Washington Avenue.

Officials said the buses were parked in their lot and unoccupied at the time.

No injuries have been reported.

