Foxwoods President and CEO dies suddenly

MASHANTUCKET — The president and CEO of Foxwoods died suddenly on Monday, according to the The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation.

Felix Rappaport had led the organization for more than four years.

“On behalf of the entire Tribal Council, Foxwoods management team and staff, we extend our deepest sympathies to Felix’s family,” said MPTN Chairman, Rodney Butler. “With his passing, we have suffered a major loss. Felix’s passion for modernizing and growing Foxwoods, as well as his friendship, mentorship and humor touched everyone who worked with him. We are confident that Felix’s legacy will live on as we continue to push forward on the vision he set.”

