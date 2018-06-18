Hartford city leaders announce new public safety initiatives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, Police Chief David Rosado and other city leaders held their second of three community meetings on Monday night to discuss new public safety initiatives.

Mayor Bronin announced the city will increase the number of police officers on patrol at all times, and place dedicated foot patrols on city streets for the first time in a long time.

Hartford is also expanding summer recreation hours, offering Hartford’s youth a fun and safe place to go on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights during the summer.

“The city can’t solve this alone,” said Bronin. “We’ve got to work together as a community. We’ve got to get residents working together side by side, and we’ve got to get the community coming together.”

Neighbors at the meeting praised the city’s efforts, and understand that it's up to everyone to solve the problem.

“I think it’s the best the city can do under the conditions that the city is under,” said community activist John J. Thomas. “And they’re fulfilling their role, but I really think that, as community members, we need to come together.”

Mayor Bronin’s third town hall is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 28 at the Samuel V. Arroyo Recreation Center.