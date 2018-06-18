Heat advisory issued for Monday as record high temps expected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Hartford County. Heat indices will approach triple digits during peak heating. Take heat precautions if you expect to be outside for several hours.

Today's record breaking heat will mark the start of a heat wave in some areas.

That heat wave will likely last through the middle of the week with temps staying above 85 degrees through Wednesday. Thankfully, we will lose the humidity after today.

A weak trough of low pressure will move through giving us a chance for a few thunderstorms. These thunderstorms could be strong to severe. Things will dry out through the week, with low temps cooling off by Thursday (the first day of Summer!). Showers won't return to the picture until at least Sunday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Hazy hot and humid. Chance for a late shower/storm. Highs: mid-upper 90s. Upper 80s shore.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Less humid. Partly sunny. High: Mid 80s.

THURSDAY: The official start of Summer. Mostly Sunny. High: Low to mid 80s

FRIDAY: The Heat Wave breaks. Mostly Sunny. High: Low 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: Low 80s.

SUNDAY: Afternoon Showers. High: Low 80s.

