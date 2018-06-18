New chief justice sworn in, vows to focus on equal access

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD — Richard Robinson has been sworn in as Connecticut's first African-American chief justice and says he will focus on making sure everyone has equal access to the court system.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy swore in Robinson at the state Supreme Court Monday. Judges, politicians, family and friends filled the courtroom.

Malloy says Robinson will be a great leader and praised him for helping others understand the difficulties minorities face in society.

Robinson officially has been chief justice since the legislature unanimously confirmed his nomination last month. The 60-year-old Stamford native has served on the Supreme Court for more than four years. He succeeded Chase Rogers, who retired in February.

Lawmakers rejected the Democratic governor's first nominee, Justice Andrew McDonald, who would have been the nation's first openly gay state chief justice.