New Haven police investigating hit and run that left one man in critical condition

NEW HAVEN – Police are investigating a possible hit and run that left a New Haven man lying in the street early Monday morning.

At 3:40 a.m. officers were called to Grand Avenue to find 46-year-old Helmer Ivan Castillo-Espinoza of New Haven. A passing motorist had called police saying he saw a man unconscious and bleeding from his ears.

Officers called an ambulance to the scene to bring Castillo-Espinoza to the hospital. He is in critical condition.

The Crash Reconstruction Team is conducting the investigation and suspect a possible hit-and-run.

It does not appear Castillo-Espinoza was assaulted.

This is still under investigation.