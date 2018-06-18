New Haven police investigating hit and run that left one man in critical condition
NEW HAVEN – Police are investigating a possible hit and run that left a New Haven man lying in the street early Monday morning.
At 3:40 a.m. officers were called to Grand Avenue to find 46-year-old Helmer Ivan Castillo-Espinoza of New Haven. A passing motorist had called police saying he saw a man unconscious and bleeding from his ears.
Officers called an ambulance to the scene to bring Castillo-Espinoza to the hospital. He is in critical condition.
The Crash Reconstruction Team is conducting the investigation and suspect a possible hit-and-run.
It does not appear Castillo-Espinoza was assaulted.
This is still under investigation.
41.308428 -72.903661