QU Poll: Support for Dreamers is 79 percent

HAMDEN — A recent Quinnipiac University National Poll showed voters opposed 66-27 percent in separating families when they illegally cross the border.

According to the poll, the Trump Administration has been too aggressive in deporting illegal immigrants, 50 percent of voters say, as 13 percent say the administration has not been aggressive enough and 33 percent say the administration has been acting appropriately.

“When does public opinion become a demand that politicians just can’t ignore? Two thirds of American voters oppose the family separation policy at our borders,” said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

Malloy added, “Neither quotes from the Bible nor get-tough talk can soften the images of crying children nor reverse the pain so many Americans feel. And if you are a Dreamer, voters say, ‘We have your back’.”

