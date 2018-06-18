Searchers scour shoreline of Harkness Park looking for signs of Sofia McKenna

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERFORD — A small group of searchers scoured the shores of Harkness Park in Waterford looking for signs of Sofia McKenna.

Led by Sofia’s mother Michelle and organized by her friend Lisa Garner, they left no rock unturned and no dock unsearched.

Her mother isn’t giving up hope that Sofia can be found alive.

“I just don’t want her to be forgotten I know it’s Gods will at the end of the day but she could be alive,” said Michelle McKenna.

Sofia, who is 21-years-old, has been missing since May 27 when she launched a sailboat from Groton’s Avery Point — with her friend Spencer Mugford.

They went to explore Ledge Light because it was rumored to be haunted. The last photo taken of her, which was posted on Snapchat just before her disappearance has the "no trespassing" concrete barriers in the background.

“I knew something was wrong because I got all these missed calls and I immediately called the number and it went straight to voicemail,” said McKenna.

Sofia and Spencer’s 14-foot boat, washed up on a beach on Orient Point the following day. Spencer’s body was pulled from the water of Long Island Sound June 8th.

The search party has been putting in 10-12 hour days, often needing access to private waterfront properties.

“There are some house that have rocky areas that we would like to get in there and wade in the water and search. If they would just let us have access to their backyards,” said Michelle McKennas friend Lisa Garner.

Lisa said they have a lot of area still to search and because they don’t know where or when something will be discovered those areas will need to be searched over again.

If you are interested in joining the search to find Sophia McKenna, contact Lisa Garner at (860) 772-5662 or garnerlm67@gmail.com.

41.354239 -72.164816