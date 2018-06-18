Thunderstorm warnings have been issued for several parts of the state

We had record-challenging warmth today with a high of 94 degrees at Bradley Intenational Airport. The record is 95 set in 1994. The humidity is at “tropical” levels too. But the combination of heat and humidity will end with a bang later tonight with scattered showers and thunderstorms. We could use the rain!

The severe weather threat is low tonight but there could be an isolated strong storm (better chance NW CT). Showers and thunderstorms will be hit-or miss from now through 2 am.

By Tuesday morning we’ll be dry but cloudy for the morning commute. Temperatures will start off warm in the 70s but you’ll notice it will be much less humid. Clouds will break for sun through the morning with highs in the mid 80s.

Overall, most of the rest of the week looks dry and seasonable (that’s a fancy word for near-average temps).

There is a chance for a late-day or evening shower on Wednesday along the shoreline/far southern Connecticut. That rain might linger into early Thursday.

There is another chance for showers at some point this weekend although the timing is still a bit up in the air. Right now we’re thinking the best chance is Saturday night into Sunday morning. But we’ll have a better handle on this as the week progresses.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms through 2 AM. Mild. Low: Near 70.

TUESDAY: Breezy,less humid with clouds breaking for sunshine. High: Mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine mixing with clouds. Chance for a late/evening shower along the shoreline. High: Upper 70s – low 80s.

THURSDAY: The official start of Summer. Clouds break for sunshine. High: Low 80s

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: Low 80s.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance evening showers. High: Low 80s.

SUNDAY: Chance Showers (best chance morning). High: Low-mid 80s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click