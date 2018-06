× Waterbury PD: Heroin bags stamped ‘This or That’ have caused numerous overdoses recently

WATERBURY — Police said bags stamped with “This or That” have been associated with numerous overdoses in the city within the last 72 hours.

Waterbury police said the bags are white with red lettering.

Waterbury police ask if anyone has come in contact with these bags to use extreme caution and report the incident to police immediately.