Arrest made in fatal Shelton crash that killed teen and pregnant mother

SHELTON — Police say they’ve arrested 19-year-old Abdulaziz Yuldoshev, of Hamden, in connection with a fatal crash that killed a teenager and a pregnant mother.

Police say Yuldoshev turn himself in after an arrest warrant was issued, and he was charged with two counts of manslaughter, two counts of negligent homicide, four counts of assault, and illegal racing.

The crash happened back on April 8th around 7 p.m. on River Road when Yuldoshev’s Saturn crashed into a Mini Cooper that held 18-year-old Shalymar Herrera of West Haven, and 23-year-old Briana Torres-Carter of Bridgeport. The two women died. Torres-Carter was pregnant.

A freshman at UConn in Stamford said one of the victims was his best friend when they met in Civil Air Patrol.

“I just felt like, is this real?” said Sean Oppenheimer of Fairfield.

Oppenheimer said it was like a nightmare he was hoping to wake up from after finding out his best friend, Shalimar Herrera, 18, of West Haven, was killed in the accident. He said his friendship with Herrera was inseparable.

"Always a lot of fun to hang around with and I was sad to see that she was going away for the army, but I was really happy that she was very ambitious," added Oppenheimer.

However, he said there are only pictures to look back and one of his favorites is when he took Herrera to junior prom.

"She had always wanted to be a veterinarian. That's how you know someone is a good person. They love animals," added Oppenheime

Yuldoshev posted a $50,000 set bound, is set to appear in Derby Superior Court on June 28th.

Police say additional arrests are expected.