Bear euthanized after entering Torrington home

TORRINGTON — A bear was euthanized Tuesday after it entered a Torrington home, causing damage to the home’s interior.

A caller reported a bear inside his house trashing things and being aggressive. Police sent multiple officers to the scene. Eventually, the bear got out of the house.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the bear went through an open window inside the home on Winsted Road in Torrington . They said a man living in the home locked himself inside a bedroom.

DEEP Encon police arrived within three minutes, and euthanized bear as it was leaving home. They said the homeowner is OK.

