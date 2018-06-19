Chance for showers Wednesday with temps in the 70s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clouds will increase throughout Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. There is a chance for some evening showers. We're still trying to figure out just how wet it will be.

Some of our guidance shows a really sharp gradient with heavy rain along the shore with very little or nothing towards the MA border. Others are wetter statewide. Either way, the wetter the better. It has been incredibly dry lately and we could use the rain.

Some of that rain could linger into early morning Thursday (the first day of Summer). This will be followed by clearing skies and highs in the low 80s.

A front will move through Connecticut over the weekend bringing the chance for a few showers or a thunderstorm. Right now we think that's most likely later Saturday into Sunday morning. But we don't have a lot of confidence in that timing yet. We'll have a better handle on this as the week progresses.

FORECAST DETAILS:

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance for a late/evening showers, especially along the shoreline. High: Upper 70s - low 80s. Areas of rain at night.

THURSDAY: Chance for early morning rain. Then clearing, becoming sunny. The official start of Summer. High: Low 80s

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: Low 80s.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance late/evening showers. High: Upper 70s - near 80.

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds, warmer. Chance late showers. High: Low-mid 80s.

