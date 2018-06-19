× Connecticut offers free training to lure lifeguards

HARTFORD — Connecticut officials are offering a new perk to fill empty lifeguard chairs at state beaches: free training.

Even though the first day of summer is fast approaching, Tom Tyler, the state parks director, says there’s still time for applicants to get certified before the summer beach season heats up.

Tyler says it’s been a struggle to find qualified lifeguards. He says there are currently 70 guards on staff, but he says they need about 10 to 20 more to fill out the crews at Silver Sands State Park in Milford, Indian

Well State Park in Shelton and Sherwood Island State Park in Westport.

B.J. Fisher, the American Lifeguard Association’s director of health and safety, blames the lack of available guards on an aging population and a growing number of pools.